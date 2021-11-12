Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,057 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,602 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $32.51 on Friday. Simmons First National Co. has a 12-month low of $18.68 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.32.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $193.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

SFNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

