Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.00.

Several brokerages have commented on EMNSF. HSBC raised Elementis from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EMNSF opened at $1.82 on Friday. Elementis has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.97.

Elementis Plc is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment deals with the production of rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for anti-perspirant deodorants, for supply to personal care manufacturers.

