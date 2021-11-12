PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Cut to $310.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $375.00 to $310.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an underperform rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Erste Group lowered shares of PayPal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $287.85.

Shares of PYPL opened at $202.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $257.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.11. PayPal has a 1 year low of $183.54 and a 1 year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,195,782,000 after purchasing an additional 359,689 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,168,718,000 after purchasing an additional 560,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,736,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,445,102,000 after acquiring an additional 620,061 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,944,000 after acquiring an additional 366,457 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after acquiring an additional 613,441 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

