Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RIGL opened at $3.19 on Monday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.44 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average of $3.80.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $21.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.85% and a negative return on equity of 25.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $3,068,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $130,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $60,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 307.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 261,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 197,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 114,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 22,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.