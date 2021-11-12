California State Teachers Retirement System Takes $4.22 Million Position in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 218,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fisker by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fisker in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Fisker by 1,197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Fisker by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fisker in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 27.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FSR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Fisker in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fisker in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fisker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.07.

Shares of NYSE FSR opened at $20.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.11. Fisker Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $31.96. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Analysts anticipate that Fisker Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

