ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Lifted to Buy at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $125.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACMR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACM Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR opened at $105.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.09 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. ACM Research has a 52 week low of $60.84 and a 52 week high of $144.81.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. ACM Research’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ACM Research will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $410,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yinan Xiang sold 26,612 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total transaction of $2,265,213.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,748 shares of company stock valued at $5,663,228. Insiders own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares during the period. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 151,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after acquiring an additional 24,406 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 1st quarter valued at $766,000. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,832,000. Finally, KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $399,000. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

