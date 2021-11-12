Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $33.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $23.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenaris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.44.

Get Tenaris alerts:

TS opened at $23.73 on Monday. Tenaris has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.14. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.