Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 27,488 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 91.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 426,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,225,000 after purchasing an additional 203,634 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 11.5% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,278,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,637,000 after purchasing an additional 131,335 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 8.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 681,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,839,000 after purchasing an additional 52,149 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 16.7% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 40,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the second quarter worth about $679,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Delek US alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.73.

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.51. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $27.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.03.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.45%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $774,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 371,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $6,933,082.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 413,626 shares of company stock valued at $7,718,460. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.