Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.68 Million Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WPM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,750,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707,871 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 547.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,498 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 71.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,338,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,870 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth $75,056,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 133.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 996,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,905,000 after purchasing an additional 568,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

WPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.90.

NYSE:WPM opened at $43.60 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.56.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 51.28%. The business had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.