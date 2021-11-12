Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 323,475 Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 323,475 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Nokia in the 2nd quarter valued at $334,489,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 11,783.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,529,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,217,000 after buying an additional 20,356,782 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 20,195,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,440,000 after buying an additional 7,502,716 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 1,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,409,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,121,000 after buying an additional 15,196,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 346.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,819,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,601,000 after buying an additional 6,067,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOK opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.55. The stock has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.76. Nokia Co. has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NOK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

Nokia Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

