Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $1.65 Million in Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,969 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas by 73.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 341,607 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $378,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $792,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $2,591,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ XOG opened at $68.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.98. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $69.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $223.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Extraction Oil & Gas from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

