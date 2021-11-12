FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Holdings Trimmed by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,927 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,093,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,347,697,000 after purchasing an additional 192,901 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,546,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,471,507,000 after acquiring an additional 728,278 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,559,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,766,000 after acquiring an additional 816,264 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,224,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,263,000 after acquiring an additional 220,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,964,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,585,000 after acquiring an additional 923,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FE shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

FE stock opened at $39.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $39.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.79.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.85%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

