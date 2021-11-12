Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.02 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.12.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AVDL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $645.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average is $8.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVDL. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,240,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,806,000 after purchasing an additional 305,770 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $1,565,000. Tri Locum Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 95.8% during the second quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 313,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 153,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 152,186 shares during the period. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the first quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 549,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.