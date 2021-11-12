Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) CEO Randall Whittaker Atkins Sells 57,575 Shares

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) CEO Randall Whittaker Atkins sold 57,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $890,685.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ METC opened at $13.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.26. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $576.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on METC. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ramaco Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ramaco Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,676 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,733,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 24.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 14,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 7.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

