Leonard M. Tannenbaum Sells 100,000 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $751,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $7.45 on Friday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. Ares Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,095,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,926 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 2,602,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,241 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,098,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,897,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,767,000 after purchasing an additional 745,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,047,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.
