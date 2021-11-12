Leonard M. Tannenbaum Sells 100,000 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $751,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $7.45 on Friday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. Ares Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,095,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,926 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 2,602,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,241 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,098,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,897,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,767,000 after purchasing an additional 745,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,047,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OCSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

