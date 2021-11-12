BTIG Research Boosts Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Price Target to $70.00

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) had its price objective lifted by BTIG Research from $44.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Shares of TCMD stock opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1 year low of $26.16 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.71 million, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCMD. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2,300.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,111,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,040 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 228.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,698,000 after purchasing an additional 289,734 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2,049.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 213,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 203,707 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,135,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 338,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,627,000 after purchasing an additional 112,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

