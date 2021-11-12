State Street Corp Grows Stock Position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 69.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,173,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 889,154 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $58,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 857.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 143.8% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on iHeartMedia in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of iHeartMedia stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.60. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $28.24.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 24,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.77 per share, for a total transaction of $501,595.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 73,000 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $1,880,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

Read More: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT).

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.