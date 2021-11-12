Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) CEO Michael Haack Sells 5,000 Shares

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Haack also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $775,000.00.

EXP stock opened at $159.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.04 and a 12 month high of $164.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.43.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.72 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.18%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXP. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas cut Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after acquiring an additional 71,313 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,839,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

