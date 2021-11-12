Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Magna International (MGA)

Magna International (NYSE: MGA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/8/2021 – Magna International was given a new $68.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Magna International had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $84.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Magna International had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $98.00 to $97.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Magna International was given a new $68.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Magna International was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $83.00.

10/14/2021 – Magna International is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/11/2021 – Magna International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Magna is battling the global shortage of semiconductor supply which is currently prevalent in the auto sector. Consequently, Magna has lowered 2021 light vehicle production (LVP) forecasts for North America and Europe by 1.2 million and 400,000 units, respectively. Trimmed 2021 earnings and sales outlook have dampened investors’ faith in the stock. It now expects full-year 2021 revenues in the band of $38-$39.5 billion, down from the previous view of $40.2-$41.8 billion. Soaring costs of commodities like resin and steel and rising labor and launch costs have increased manufacturing costs of the company. Further, Magna is set to invest heavily in order to develop technologically advanced products. Resultantly, Magna’s margins are under pressure. As such, the stock warrants a bearish stance right now.”

10/11/2021 – Magna International was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $110.00.

10/5/2021 – Magna International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $84.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/26/2021 – Magna International had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $105.00 to $102.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE MGA opened at $84.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Magna International Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.87 and a 12-month high of $104.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.52.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). Magna International had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Magna International by 286.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Magna International by 125.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Magna International by 8.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Magna International in the second quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Magna International in the second quarter valued at $171,000. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

