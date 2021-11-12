The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Raised to $120.00

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Trade Desk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on The Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.87.
Shares of TTD opened at $91.55 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $98.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.44, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.17 and a 200-day moving average of $75.70.
In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $787,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,237 shares of company stock worth $4,366,946. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.
The Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
