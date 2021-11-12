The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Raised to $120.00

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Trade Desk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on The Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.87.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

Shares of TTD opened at $91.55 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $98.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.44, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.17 and a 200-day moving average of $75.70.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The Trade Desk’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $787,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,237 shares of company stock worth $4,366,946. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.