Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 128,939 Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 21.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 716,401 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 128,939 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $12,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BANC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Banc of California by 2,512.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Banc of California by 10.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Banc of California by 38.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Banc of California in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Banc of California in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BANC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banc of California currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.19.

NYSE:BANC opened at $21.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $21.84.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.48 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

