United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) vs. Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Head to Head Contrast

United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) and Invacare (NYSE:IVC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

United Health Products has a beta of -0.71, indicating that its stock price is 171% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invacare has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for United Health Products and Invacare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Health Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Invacare 0 0 2 0 3.00

Invacare has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 106.31%. Given Invacare’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Invacare is more favorable than United Health Products.

Profitability

This table compares United Health Products and Invacare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Health Products N/A N/A -17,218.09% Invacare -6.05% -10.50% -3.16%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Health Products and Invacare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Health Products N/A N/A -$15.71 million ($0.21) -3.98 Invacare $850.69 million 0.17 -$28.28 million ($1.52) -2.71

United Health Products has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Invacare. United Health Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Invacare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.0% of Invacare shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Invacare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Invacare beats United Health Products on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Health Products Company Profile

United Health Products, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of wound care products based on its proprietary hemostatic gauze technology. The company offers HemoStyp, which derives from all natural, regenerated oxidized cellulose and designed to absorb exudate and drainage from superficial wounds and help control bleeding. Its customers include hospitals, clinics and physicians, home care providers, municipalities and government agencies and nursing homes and assisted living environments. The company was founded on February 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

