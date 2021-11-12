Magyar Bancorp (MGYR) and Its Competitors Critical Comparison

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ: MGYR) is one of 117 public companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Magyar Bancorp to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Magyar Bancorp has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magyar Bancorp’s competitors have a beta of 0.61, indicating that their average stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Magyar Bancorp and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Magyar Bancorp $31.94 million $6.12 million 11.71 Magyar Bancorp Competitors $833.66 million $84.32 million 15.00

Magyar Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Magyar Bancorp. Magyar Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Magyar Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magyar Bancorp 19.17% 10.26% 0.78% Magyar Bancorp Competitors 19.71% 8.43% 0.97%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.0% of Magyar Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Magyar Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Magyar Bancorp and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magyar Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Magyar Bancorp Competitors 395 1665 1402 87 2.33

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 0.21%. Given Magyar Bancorp’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Magyar Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Magyar Bancorp competitors beat Magyar Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Magyar Bancorp Company Profile

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits; the making of commercial, consumer and home equity loans; and the provision of other financial services. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, NJ.

