Stifel Financial Corp Sells 31,365 Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,365 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 249,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,765,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,386,000 after purchasing an additional 440,987 shares in the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a current ratio of 10.48. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.59.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,193.30% and a negative return on equity of 42.42%. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.43.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

