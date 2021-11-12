MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz Sells 12,733 Shares

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 12,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total value of $1,421,512.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $111.07 on Friday. MYR Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.15 and a 1-year high of $116.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.09.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $610.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in MYR Group by 44.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after buying an additional 17,904 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 209.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 17,968 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 231.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 25,897 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

