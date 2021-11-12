Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) PT Raised to C$60.00

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DYNDF. CIBC lowered their target price on Dye & Durham from C$50.50 to C$44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Dye & Durham from C$61.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

Dye & Durham stock opened at $32.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.58. Dye & Durham has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.