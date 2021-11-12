Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 185,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Covey were worth $5,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FC. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 305.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Covey in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Franklin Covey in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 100.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Franklin Covey in the first quarter valued at about $294,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on FC. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital increased their target price on Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Covey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

NYSE FC opened at $49.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.29 million, a PE ratio of 54.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Franklin Covey Co. has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $50.45.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 5.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

