Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hertz Global Holdings Inc. is a vehicle rental company. Its brand includes the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle. Hertz Global Holdings Inc. is based in FL, United States. “

Get Hertz Global alerts:

Separately, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Hertz Global in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of HTZZ stock opened at $26.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.32. Hertz Global has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hertz Global will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hertz Global

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides airport and off airport vehicle rental and leasing services. It operates through three segments: U.S. RAC, International RAC, and All Other Operations. The company provides its vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, Firefly, and Flexicar brands from approximately 12,000 corporate and franchisee locations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hertz Global (HTZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.