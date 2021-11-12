Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF) PT Lowered to C$8.00 at TD Securities

Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Extendicare from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

EXETF opened at $5.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.39. Extendicare has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $7.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.3882 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. This is a positive change from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.38.

About Extendicare

Extendicare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of nursing care, home health care, retirement living, and management and consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Long-Term Care, Retirement Living, Home Health Care, and Other Operations. The Long-Term Care segment represents long-term care centers the company owns and operates in the country.

