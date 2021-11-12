First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 17,547 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,547 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of Denali Therapeutics worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DNLI shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $51.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 379.31 and a beta of 1.78. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.87 and a 52-week high of $93.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.75.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.28 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $555,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $86,132.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,559 shares of company stock worth $3,550,591 in the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.