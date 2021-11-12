California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,074 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Schrödinger worth $4,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,616,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,058,000 after purchasing an additional 585,923 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,736,000 after purchasing an additional 570,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,955,000 after purchasing an additional 525,766 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,143,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,557,000 after purchasing an additional 449,153 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,902,000. 55.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SDGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schrödinger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America downgraded Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Schrödinger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schrödinger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $45.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.98 and its 200 day moving average is $64.61. Schrödinger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -72.84 and a beta of 1.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 34.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $77,659.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $963,423.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,389 shares of company stock worth $1,126,298 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

