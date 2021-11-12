First Trust Advisors LP Sells 18,945 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 72.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 18,945 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $4,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $656.21 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $517.37 and a 1-year high of $688.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $632.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $631.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.52.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $690.56.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $6,917,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lisman acquired 850 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $591.19 per share, for a total transaction of $502,511.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,260.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $27,558,890 over the last three months. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

