Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,814 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 18,937 shares.The stock last traded at $60.08 and had previously closed at $60.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.27. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 18.15%. On average, analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

In other news, Director Charles R. Love sold 900 shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total transaction of $46,944.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 98.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 351,050 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after acquiring an additional 174,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 11.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,638,000 after acquiring an additional 36,140 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 41.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,550 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 13,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

