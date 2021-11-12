Raymond James Increases Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Price Target to $62.00

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its price target boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 31.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VCYT. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.71. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.53 and a beta of 0.78. Veracyte has a twelve month low of $32.87 and a twelve month high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 40.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32,978.71, for a total value of $145,106,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 12,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $633,442.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,509.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,431 shares of company stock worth $145,965,291 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 43.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter valued at about $4,969,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 21.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 129.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,728,000 after buying an additional 133,523 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter valued at about $1,227,000.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

