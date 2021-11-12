Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Hits New 1-Year High at $133.33

Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $133.33 and last traded at $133.11, with a volume of 48228 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.87.

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.51 and its 200 day moving average is $114.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,776 shares of company stock valued at $750,546 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth $2,664,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 26.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,556 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its position in Best Buy by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 39,577 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

