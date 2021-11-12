Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Trading Down 10.1%

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL)’s share price was down 10.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.62 and last traded at $32.71. Approximately 1,618 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 40,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DDL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dingdong (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.24.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($7.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $719.58 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Dingdong will post -43.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $766,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Finally, Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,734,000. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

