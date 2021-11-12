Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) to post $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Coupa Software posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Coupa Software.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COUP shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $345.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.86.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total value of $12,490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $268,888.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 169,854 shares of company stock worth $39,882,052. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 26,110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $215.00 on Friday. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $203.51 and a 12-month high of $377.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.23 and its 200 day moving average is $237.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.43 and a beta of 1.43.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coupa Software (COUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.