Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Shares Gap Up to $11.33

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.33, but opened at $11.92. Adagene shares last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 400 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adagene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Adagene from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adagene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.89.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAG. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adagene during the first quarter worth $189,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adagene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adagene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Adagene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $617,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Adagene by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 14,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Adagene Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADAG)

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors.

