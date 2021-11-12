Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GEAGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

OTCMKTS:GEAGY opened at $40.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.57. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $33.21 and a 52 week high of $40.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

