GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on GEAGY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

GEAGY stock opened at $40.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $33.21 and a 52 week high of $40.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.59 and its 200 day moving average is $40.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Read More: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.