Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Apria (NYSE:APR) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apria (NYSE:APR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $40.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Apria Inc. provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services principally in the United States. It offers home respiratory therapy, obstructive sleep apnea treatment and negative pressure wound therapy. Apria Inc. is based in INDIANAPOLIS. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on APR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Apria from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Apria in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.29.

Shares of APR stock opened at $30.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.96. Apria has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Apria had a negative return on equity of 1,439.24% and a net margin of 6.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apria will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Apria news, EVP Mark E. Litkovitz sold 2,458 shares of Apria stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $92,568.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Celina M. Scally sold 1,278 shares of Apria stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $41,343.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,685 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,849 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APR. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apria during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Apria during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Apria by 219.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

