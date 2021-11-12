Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 824,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 333,667 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.81% of Heron Therapeutics worth $12,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HRTX. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,268,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,930,000 after acquiring an additional 619,826 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,819,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,233,000 after acquiring an additional 755,397 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 11,252.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 350,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 347,025 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,221,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HRTX. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $11.35 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.00.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.09. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.58% and a negative return on equity of 128.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

