Thomas M. Hagerty Sells 20,978 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 20,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.24, for a total transaction of $2,606,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $119.95 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.20 and a 12 month high of $130.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 1,116.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 182.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period.

CDAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.17.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

