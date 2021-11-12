Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 50.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,158 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Boot Barn worth $13,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at $34,902,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,696,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 165.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,826,000 after purchasing an additional 213,856 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,137,000.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $119.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.35 and a 200 day moving average of $85.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 2.90. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.80 and a 1 year high of $122.06.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BOOT shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

In other news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 7,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $630,476.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $245,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,601 shares of company stock worth $3,157,042 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

