Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,350,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,853 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $13,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OPKO Health by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,732,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,716,000 after purchasing an additional 247,389 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of OPKO Health by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,781,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,516,000 after purchasing an additional 255,210 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of OPKO Health by 31.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,392,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,991 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of OPKO Health by 12.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,559,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,567,000 after purchasing an additional 724,494 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of OPKO Health by 11,511.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,535,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,182 shares during the period. 27.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OPKO Health stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 1.70. OPKO Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $6.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $385.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.27 million. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $346,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,618,570.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

OPK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, September 27th.

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

