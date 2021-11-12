Nuveen Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 273,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,716,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of FIGS as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FIGS. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,170,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,974,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,494,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,878,000. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 157,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $7,450,713.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 1,468,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $59,100,041.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of FIGS opened at $34.10 on Friday. FIGS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.68.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIGS. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on FIGS from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on FIGS from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

