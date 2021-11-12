Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 308,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,406 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $12,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 71.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the second quarter worth about $318,000.

NYSE:ALSN opened at $36.23 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.98.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.71%.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.90.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

