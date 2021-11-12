Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,278,156 Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,278,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,439,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 9.33% of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ANZU. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth about $487,000.

Get Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Shares of ANZU opened at $9.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.