Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 157,215 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,026,538 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 157,215 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $12,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNB. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 32.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,587,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,229,000 after buying an additional 1,619,513 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,892,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,239,000 after buying an additional 1,135,440 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 7.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,344,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,469,000 after buying an additional 239,513 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 35.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 808,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,967,000 after purchasing an additional 209,810 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,672,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,571,000 after purchasing an additional 159,936 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $12.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.15. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $13.82.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $321.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.91 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 28.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FNB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 price target (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.99.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

