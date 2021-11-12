IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) CEO Sells $992,700.00 in Stock

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) CEO Keith Brian Alexander sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $992,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Keith Brian Alexander also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IronNet alerts:

On Monday, November 1st, Keith Brian Alexander sold 90,000 shares of IronNet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $1,080,900.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Keith Brian Alexander sold 90,000 shares of IronNet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $911,700.00.

IRNT opened at $10.63 on Friday. IronNet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IRNT shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of IronNet in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of IronNet in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of IronNet in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth about $491,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in IronNet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in IronNet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,050,000. Finally, KPCB DGF II Associates LLC acquired a new stake in IronNet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

About IronNet

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for IronNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IronNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.