IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) CEO Sells $992,700.00 in Stock

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) CEO Keith Brian Alexander sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $992,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Keith Brian Alexander also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 1st, Keith Brian Alexander sold 90,000 shares of IronNet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $1,080,900.00.
- On Monday, October 25th, Keith Brian Alexander sold 90,000 shares of IronNet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $911,700.00.
IRNT opened at $10.63 on Friday. IronNet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.14.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth about $491,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in IronNet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in IronNet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,050,000. Finally, KPCB DGF II Associates LLC acquired a new stake in IronNet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.
About IronNet
IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.
See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS
Receive News & Ratings for IronNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IronNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.